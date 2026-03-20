Near record-breaking heat hitting Atlanta as spring officially begins

The Brief Record Watch: Sunday’s projected high of $86^\circ\text{F}$ is nearing a 119-year-old record set in 1907. Dry Spell: Aside from a slight chance of showers in the mountains on Saturday evening, the metro area will remain dry through next Thursday. Spring Arrival: Temperatures will remain well above average for the foreseeable future, with no "unusually cool" air in the extended forecast.



After a week that started with severe storms and a sudden plunge into winter-like temperatures, North Georgia is finally "crawling out" of the cold and into a record-breaking spring weekend.

What we know:

The warming trend begins today as temperatures climb to76 degrees, nearly 10 degrees above the seasonal average. This warm-up coincides perfectly with the official start of spring later this morning. While the early morning hours remain chilly—with some areas like Blue Ridge hovering near freezing and Atlanta starting in the 40s—a southwest wind will help push temperatures into the 70s by this afternoon.

The real heat arrives Sunday, which is forecasted to be the warmest day of the week. With a projected high of 86 degrees, Atlanta will come within a single degree of a long-standing record of 87 set back in 1907.

Dry conditions are expected to persist through most of next week. While there is a slim 10% chance of a stray shower on Saturday, the FOX 5 Atlanta Storm Team says any rain will likely be confined to the North Georgia Mountains and far northeast counties like Rabun and Habersham.

Weekend Forecast Breakout

Today: ☀️ 76 degrees — Mostly sunny and beautiful.

Saturday: 🌤️80 degrees — Warm with a 10% chance of mountain showers.

Sunday: 🔥 86 degrees — Record-challenging heat; peak temperatures.