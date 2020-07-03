More than a mask: Nonprofit helps moms earn some money

As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to climb, there's a big push for people to wear masks. A few weeks ago, a nonprofit in Gwinnett County that typically tutors children turned to the moms of those children to help make masks.

'We had about 101 moms who know how to sew," said Maurie Ladson with Corners Outreach.

Maurie Ladson is with Corners Outreach, a non-profit in Gwinnett County that holds after school programs and summer camps for children. But when schools went virtual and businesses shut down, Corners Outreach started focusing on the families.

"Many of the families had lost their jobs, and we learned of the talent of sewing in the community," said Ladson.

The organization started a program called "More than a Mask", giving moms a chance to earn some money by making masks. The masks are sold online for $10, the moms are paid 4 dollars for each one, the rest of the money goes back into the program for materials.

"It's helping to empower them to be able to work from home and contribute to the community," said Ladson.

Susie Azucena-Penaloza has made about 300 masks since the program started 3 weeks ago. She says she's glad she can work from home and be with her children and hopes the program gets even larger.

"So more mothers can stay home and not have to be out looking for employment," said Azucena-Penaloza.

Dilma Garcia says she first started, she was just a beginner when it came to sewing.

"I did have to go through a learning curve, but I'm advancing every day," said Garcia.

Now she looks forward to sitting down at her sewing machine because it really is "More than a Mask".

"I love it and it's helping our neighbors," said Garcia.

Corners Outreach just got a grant from Welcoming America for $10,000. They're using the money to make 1000 asks for farmworkers in Georgia.

If you'd like to know more about the program or if you want to buy a mask, the information can be found on their website, CornersOutreach.org.