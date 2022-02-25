More than a dozen firearms stolen in brazen daytime robbery at Henry County pawn shop

Police in Henry County said 13 guns were stolen in a matter of seconds during a quick daytime robbery. The thieves and weapons still have not been located.

Police said the guns thieves were in the pawn shop for only a couple of minutes casually looking for the weapons they wanted until they discovered one large stash in a bin behind the counter.

Security video shows several employees were inside Ed's Pawn Shop on Tuesday when two young men walked in to the shop on North Henry Blvd and left just a couple of minutes later with 13 stolen guns.

Their faces cannot be made out, but one young man walked into the camera's line of sight wearing a black hoodie, slender black pants, and light multicolored Crocs with dark socks. It was Tuesday just after 1:30 p.m. when the pawn shop was open for business.

The second young man is wearing a white hoodie, black pants and green and white sneakers that appear to be Air Jordan sneakers. That young man later removes his hood revealing a red skull cap. They were calm as they looked through the gun case; even kept it casual when an employee walked by and spoke.

But a different camera barely captures the moment off in the distance when the man in black jumped over the glass case, grabbed a bin full of guns before making taking off with his partner holding to the open to ensure a quick getaway.

Police want to find the men and the weapons before they're sold on the streets or perhaps stashed where children could stumble upon them.

A couple of men ran out of the pawn shop trying to catch the thieves before they got away in a black, older model Toyota sedan with gold accents.

Anyone who recognizes the men, investigators said it is important those people make contact with detective.

