More than 100 children killed by flu this season

This year's flu virus has hit a grim record.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that more than 100 children have died from the virus so far this season, some of the highest numbers the country has seen in the last decade.

Most of those deaths are from the Influenza Type B strain of the virus, which is particularly dangerous for young people.

In Georgia, most of the flu cases seen so far have been Type A, according to a recent report from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

So far, there have been 57 flu-related deaths in the state, most among people over 18-years-old, and nearly 2,000 hospitalizations due to the virus.

Doctors say it's not too late to protect yourself from the virus, and encourage anyone who hasn't had their flu shot to go get one.

The vaccine has been more than 50% effective in preventing flu illness severe enough to send a child to the doctor's office, the CDC said. Health experts consider that pretty good.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.