More than 100 canceled flights at Atlanta airport

Travelers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport are dealing with flight delays and more than 100 cancelations as airlines struggle to staff planes amid a COVID-19 surge.

At 6 a.m. were 55 canceled departures in Atlanta and 53 canceled arrivals, according to tracking service FlightAware.

Delta Air Lines had 66 cancelations in Atlanta and 160 nationwide.

Airlines said weather and staffing shortage due to COVID-19 caused changes.

By late Saturday afternoon on the East Coast, more than 2,600 U.S. flights and nearly 4,600 worldwide had been canceled.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE