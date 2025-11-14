More K9s that can sniff out weapons are coming to Cobb County Schools 

The Brief The board approved the use of $2 million to get 8 Vapor Wake K9s that can track concealed firearms and explosives even while in motion. Vapor Wake K9s have been used in some Cobb County schools since early this year. The additional dogs will mean there will be a K9 team assigned to every high school in the district.



The Cobb County School Board approved funds to add additional K9s trained in locating firearms and explosives to its schools.

What we know:

The K9s, with their certified handlers, patrol campuses providing an advanced layer of security to protect students and staff.

"We've seen the success of these K9s and their handlers in our schools, and we just need to get it to one per high school. Permanently assigned to high school," said Cobb County Schools Superintendent Chris Ragsdale.

On Thursday, the Cobb County School Board approved spending up to $2 million to buy 8 more Vapor Wake K9s. The money to cover vehicles and other equipment would come from SPLOST funds.

The additional 8 K9 teams means there will be one permanently assigned to every high school in the district.

What we don't know:

The money for the dogs was just approved on Thursday. We don't know when the dogs will be in the schools.

What they're saying:

Cobb County parent Kevin Lippincott says he thinks it's a good investment.

"It is something that keeps our schools safe and if it's going to keep our children safe, we definitely want to support that," said Lippincott.