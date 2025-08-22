Moonshiner, meth trafficker from Cherokee County sentenced in federal court

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia)

The Brief Michael Ferrell Price was sentenced to 87 months in prison for meth distribution and illegal firearm possession. Price's property contained meth, moonshine, illegal explosives, and over 150 firearms, including machineguns and silencers. Collaboration between federal and local law enforcement dismantled Price's operation, highlighting the dangers of drug trafficking combined with weapon stockpiling.



A Cherokee County man who sold methamphetamine and ran a moonshine still while stockpiling explosives and more than 150 firearms has been sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison.

What we know:

Michael Ferrell Price, also known as "Cheese," was sentenced Aug. 21 to 87 months behind bars followed by four years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg announced. Price, 68, of Ball Ground, pleaded guilty in May to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm by an unlawful drug user.

The investigation began in September 2024, when agents with the Cherokee Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad suspected Price was trafficking methamphetamine from his 90-year-old mother’s home in eastern Cherokee County. On Oct. 22, 2024, officers executed a search warrant at the property and discovered more than three ounces of highly pure crystal meth, several gallons of homemade moonshine, dozens of illegal explosive devices, and an extensive weapons cache.

Among the firearms were two machineguns, a short-barreled rifle, a privately manufactured gun without a serial number, five silencers, and a stolen revolver. Because Price was a longtime methamphetamine user, federal law barred him from possessing firearms or explosives.

What they're saying:

"Price posed a clear danger to the community by selling methamphetamine and distilling moonshine while maintaining an illegal stash of explosive devices and more than 150 firearms," Hertzberg said. "Thanks to the collaboration of federal agents and local law enforcement, Price has been brought to justice for his crimes."

"This case demonstrates the results we achieve when federal, state, and local law enforcement work hand-in-hand," said ATF Assistant Special Agent in Charge Beau Kolodka. "By combining resources and expertise, we were able to dismantle a criminal operation that threatened both public safety and the rule of law."

"Stockpiling weapons while trafficking drugs is a recipe for tragedy," added Major Walter Jones, Director of Drug Enforcement for the Cherokee Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad. "Price’s sentencing should make clear that those who choose that path will face serious consequences."

What you can do:

Federal officials encourage parents and children to learn about the dangers of drugs at www.justthinktwice.gov and www.getsmartaboutdrugs.gov.