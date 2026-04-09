Monster Jam thunders through EchoPark Speedway this weekend

The Brief Monster Jam takes over EchoPark Speedway April 11 and April 12, with featured competitors including Grave Digger, Sparkle Smash, and El Toro Loco. The world-famous monster truck event includes drivers battling it out in three distinct competitions: Racing, Skills, and Freestyle. Monster Jam is also one of the fan-friendliest events out there, with the pre-show Pit Parties happening both Saturday and Sunday.



Never will EchoPark Speedway’s name be more appropriate than this weekend, as Monster Jam thunders into the Hampton venue for two full days of dirt and drama!

Monster Jam takes over the storied track this Saturday, April 11, and Sunday, April 12, with featured competitors including Grave Digger (driven by Adam Anderson), Sparkle Smash (driven by Jamie Sullivan), and El Toro Loco (driven by Joe Foley). The world-famous monster truck event includes drivers battling it out in three distinct competitions: Racing, Skills, and Freestyle. The Freestyle competition, by the way, is where you’ll see that classic Monster Jam action, with the 12,000-pound trucks flying through the air with the ease of a small bird! And in case you’ve never attended, Monster Jam is an interactive event: fans get to score the drivers in real time, helping to crown the Event Champion.

Monster Jam is also one of the fan-friendliest events out there, with the pre-show Pit Parties happening both Saturday (12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.) and Sunday (10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.). During Pit Parties, fans can grab autographs from and selfies with drivers and get an up-close look at the trucks. Event tickets and Pit Party passes are required for entry (and here’s a little pro tip: there are also Early Access Pit Party Passes available for purchase, which gets you in an hour earlier!). And speaking of getting close to the Monsters: fans can also snag an early look at the famed ThunderROARus truck when it stops by Northern Tool + Equipment in Stockbridge (3879 Highway 138) from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. later today.

EchoPark Speedway is located at 1500 Tara Place in Hampton — for Monster Jam ticket information, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our chat with JCB DIGatron driver Tristan England ahead of the big weekend!