Loganville senior overcomes cancer, sets records in remarkable year

The Brief Aubrey Barnett overcame a lymphoma diagnosis during her senior year at Walnut Grove High School, completing treatment while maintaining straight A’s. Despite severe complications from chemotherapy, she returned to track just weeks after finishing treatment and helped break a school relay record. Supported by her family and community, Aubrey was crowned homecoming queen and plans to study nursing or exercise science at Emmanuel University.



Aubrey Barnett’s senior year at Walnut Grove High School in Loganville was anything but typical. Diagnosed with lymphoma just as her final year began, the student-athlete faced months of grueling treatment. But she refused to let cancer define her journey—completing treatment, excelling in school, and even breaking a track record before graduation.

A Challenging Start

What we know:

In late July, Aubrey discovered a lump in her neck. By early August, she and her family began seeking answers from doctors—all while she kept up with school and practice for cross country and cheerleading.

"So in July, like at the end of July, I found a lump in my neck. And right at the beginning of August, we started going to the doctor," Aubrey said.

Despite juggling classes, athletics, and medical appointments, doctors struggled to reach a diagnosis until September, when she was referred to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta and diagnosed with lymphoma.

"She had a type of Lymphoma that we know is treatable, but it requires one of the harshest treatments we use in children with cancer. It's relatively short but very, very intense. And she had severe life-threatening complications from the very first treatment," explained Dr. Daniel Bergsagel, her oncologist at Children’s.

Support Through the Struggle

What they're saying:

Aubrey spent most of the fall in and out of the hospital, with her mother, Chancey Barnett, by her side.

"I think we were home for two days and that was it. And just seeing all that she went and all that her body had to go through, it was difficult, but she handled everything with a smile. Always," Chancey said.

Even during treatment, the community rallied around Aubrey. When she couldn’t attend events in person, they brought her presence along in the form of a cardboard cutout. That cutout stood in for her when she was crowned homecoming queen—and her brothers delivered the crown to her hospital room.

"Our community really was like the biggest help and they helped us get through everything. They helped me be everywhere, anywhere I could, even if it was just a cardboard cut out of me," Aubrey said.

Comeback and Celebration

The backstory:

In December, Aubrey rang the bell to mark the end of her cancer treatment. Just a month later, she was back to running track—and not just participating, but competing at the highest level.

"Then like December, I started feeling better, so I started running a little bit, and it was really hard. But then practice I had to run. Like if I'm going I'm not just standing there, I have to run," she said.

By February, she helped break a school record in the 4x800-meter relay.

"It was hard to process it and also with the doctors, I was like, is she pushing herself too hard. Is this too much for her? And they said no, as long as she can do it, let her do it. So we did, we watched her in amazement," said her mom.

Dr. Bergsagel was stunned by Aubrey’s resilience and speed of recovery.

"I couldn't believe it, I thought, she's going to hit the wall, no human can keep this up after what she's been through in the last twelve months, but she didn't let our thoughts interfere with her plans," he said.

Looking Forward

What's next:

Aubrey graduated with straight A's and is headed to Emmanuel University, where she plans to run track and study nursing or exercise science. Inspired by the care she received, she’s also considering a career in oncology nursing.

"There's always a light at the end of a dark path, and no matter what you're going through you can push through it. And even if you feel by yourself, God's with you," she said.