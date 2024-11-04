Expand / Collapse search

Monroe police searching for suspected Halloween décor thieves

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  November 4, 2024 7:59am EST
Georgia
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

(City of Monroe Police Department)

MONROE, Ga. - Halloween may have come and gone, but police are still searching for a pair of men who had a lot of tricks and not any treats during the holiday.

The City of Monroe Police Department shared a doorbell video taken around 10:18 p.m. on Halloween.

In the video, two men are seen stealing candy and Halloween decorations from the Monroe home's doorstep.

Investigators are offering a $500 reward for any information that leads to their identification.

If you know anything that could help, call the Monroe Police Department at (770) 267-7576.

The Source

  • Information for this story was taken from a Facebook post by the City of Monroe Police Department.