Two sentenced for 2023 Halloween murder at Monroe Home Depot

The Brief Kevin Yamil Rosa and Jagunte Jaylee Bass pleaded guilty to the 2023 Halloween murder of Faybe’Ann Ragsdale. Rosa received a life sentence plus 25 years, while Bass was sentenced to life plus 15 years. Cell phone records provided extensive evidence that the defendants planned the fatal robbery at gunpoint.



The two men accused in the 2023 Halloween night murder of Faybe’Ann Ragsdale in the parking lot of the Monroe Home Depot have pleaded guilty.

What we know:

Kevin Yamil Rosa and Jagunte Jaylee Bass entered their pleas on Wednesday in the incident that began as a setup for a robbery and ended in a deadly shooting.

Following the pleas, a judge sentenced Rosa to life in prison plus 25 years. Bass was sentenced to life plus 15 years.

The backstory:

According to prosecutors, Bass contacted Ragsdale under the guise that his "bro" wanted to purchase marijuana.

The meeting was originally set for the Monroe Walmart parking lot on Oct. 31, 2023, but was moved to a nearby Home Depot because law enforcement was present at the first location.

Bass drove Rosa to the Home Depot, where Rosa entered Ragsdale’s SUV. Once inside the vehicle, Rosa shot Ragsdale twice. The gunfire caused Ragsdale’s vehicle to accelerate rapidly and out of control, traveling through the Home Depot and bank parking lots before colliding with a car near the entrance of an Arby’s.

Faybe’Ann Ragsdale. (Office of the District Attorney Alcovy Judicial Circuit )

Witnesses told investigators they saw Rosa flee the SUV and get into a vehicle driven by Bass.

Investigators used cell phone evidence, surveillance footage, and witness accounts to track the pair. Rosa, a convicted felon, was eventually found hiding in the backseat of a car in Conyers. Investigators recovered bloody clothing and a firearm hidden under a bed at a friend’s mother’s house. Bass was later arrested in Coweta County.

Authorities said cell phone records for both men showed "extensive evidence of their plans to rob Ragsdale at gunpoint."

Dig deeper:

Kevin Yamil Rosa pleaded guilty to malice murder and three counts of felony murder, attempted armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, criminal damage to property, and illegal use of a communication facility.

Jagunte Jaylee Bass pleaded guilty to two counts of felony murder, attempted armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, and criminal damage to property and illegal use of a communication facility.