Monroe County deputy charged after domestic altercation, sheriff's office says

A Monroe County Deputy was arrested on Christmas night after his wife said they got into a physical altercation.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said 54-year-old Deputy Sheriff Charlie Bryson was charged with simple battery family violence and placed on administrative leave.

Deputies went at 9:30 p.m. Sunday night to a home on Abercrombie Road in Forsyth.

Deputies talked to a woman who said she and her husband had been involved in a physical altercation. Investigators interviewed Charlie Bryson and arrested him.

He had been Deputy Sheriff with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office since 2020.