MomoCon brings pop culture icons to Atlanta this weekend

From hip-hop royalty to Disney icons, the star-power at this year’s MomoCon is bright enough to light up a whole universe!

MomoCon is back at the Georgia World Congress Center, bringing the best of "Geek Culture" to Downtown Atlanta for four days of gaming, cosplaying, and celebrity-meeting. The event’s origin story stretches back nearly 20 years, when anime fans at Georgia Tech came up with the idea of creating a convention on campus; that idea eventually morphed into the first MomoCon, held in 2005 and attended by more than 700 fans. Seems like a big turnout, right? Well, yes … until you compare it to last year’s attendance: more than 42,000!

Highlights of the annual event include the open game hall (which we’re told is the second largest in the country), live music, cosplay contests, and celebrity appearances. And this year, some true pop culture icons have signed on to be part of the convention, including director and animator Don Bluth ("An American Tail," "The Land Before Time"), founding Run-DMC member Darryl "DMC" McDaniels, and singer/actress Adassa (the voice of "Delores" in Disney’s "Encanto").

MomoCon continues through Sunday at the Georgia World Congress Center; for a schedule of events and daily hours, click here. Single day membership rates are $50 for Friday, $55 for Saturday, and $45 for Sunday, and multi-day membership is $95.

