MomoCon wraps up Sunday at Georgia World Congress Center

Hundreds of people gathered inside the Georgia World Congress Center this weekend for the 18th annual MomoCon.

Comic book fans got the chance to dress up as their favorite characters.

Some famous guest also made an appearance including the original Red Ranger from the "Power Rangers" TV show and one of the original cast members of the Nickelodeon kids show "All That."

One person who spoke to FOX 5 says he was excited to meet some of the voice actors from his favorite anime shows.

MomoCon is an annual four-day all-ages geek culture convention in Atlanta focusing on anime, gaming, comics, and animation.

It runs through Sunday evening.

Momo is Japanese for Peach since the convention takes place in the Peach State.