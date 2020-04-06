MomoCon 2020 in Atlanta canceled due to coronavirus pandemic

MomoCon, one of Atlanta’s largest fan conventions, will skip its 2020 dates in late May due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers of the convetion announced the cancellation through the events' official Facebook page.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.

“We would like to thank the Atlanta Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Georgia World Congress Center, and Eventsphere, our housing partner, for their extensive efforts over the past few weeks to attempt to find alternate dates, move existing business, and aid the efforts,” the post reads in part.

The 4-day convention, which sees nearly 40,000 unique visitors and more than 120,000 turnstile attendance, was scheduled to open the Thursday before Memorial Day. It has been rescheduled for May 27, 2021.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

The event celebrates Japanese anime, American animation, comics, video games, and tabletop games.

Its sister convention in Atlanta, DragonCon, is still on the schedule for Labor Day weekend, but organizers admit they are monitoring the pandemic and may have to make changes.

RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates.