Mom, twin teens injured in suspected drive-by shooting in DeKalb County

A mother and her 13-year-old twin son and daughter have been rushed to the hospital after gunmen opened fire on their DeKalb County home.

Police say just after midnight someone started shooting at the house on the 400 block of Rock Meadow Drive in unincorporated Stone Mountain.

Officers arriving at the scene found the 42-year-old mother and her two teens injured. Medics rushed the victims were rushed to the hospital. Luckily, all three are expected to survive.

Officials say eight other people were inside the house at the time of the shooting, but thankfully weren't injured.

Detectives say dozens of rounds were fired at the house, which backs up to Wade Walker Park. FOX 5 cameras saw Crime Scene technicians place more than 80 evidence markers around what appeared to be shell casings. They used so many markers that the investigators ran out of numbers and had to move to letters instead.

Investigators are looking at doorbell camera video from nearby homes but have yet to share any details about any suspects or a description of a possible getaway vehicle. They also wouldn't speculate about a motive or why the home was targeted.

If you have any information about the shooting, call the DeKalb County Police Department.