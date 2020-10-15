Mom-to-be less than impressed with gender reveal result

An expectant mother in Atlanta, Georgia, was less than impressed when the sex of her baby was unveiled at a gender reveal party.

Alliyah Rose posted a video of her comical reaction to Instagram, showing her throw the powder cannon on the ground in frustration after it revealed she was having a boy.

“Boy mom. I can’t believe it. Clearly,” she quipped alongside the hilarious clip.

Rose later wrote, “To my son… I know I threw a fit but I can’t wait to love on you. Learn about sports. Fight with your dad for being too rough.”