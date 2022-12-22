Expand / Collapse search
Wind Chill Warning
from FRI 4:00 AM EST until SAT 1:00 PM EST, Clay County
8
Hard Freeze Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM CST until SUN 9:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Wind Chill Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM EST until SAT 12:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 12:00 AM EST until FRI 7:00 PM EST, Clay County
Wind Chill Advisory
from FRI 12:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Wind Chill Advisory
from FRI 12:00 AM EST until SAT 12:00 PM EST, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Wind Chill Advisory
from FRI 7:00 PM EST until SAT 9:00 AM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 3:00 AM EST until FRI 7:00 PM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County

'1 in 133,000' occurrence: Mom, dad, newborn daughter all share same birthday

By Kelly Hayes
Published 
Updated 11:31AM
Unusual
FOX TV Digital Team
huntsville hosp photo article

Dylan, Cassidy, and Lennon Scott are pictured in a photo provided by the hospital. All three shared the same December 18th birthday. (Credit: Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - December 18 will be an extra-special day in the Scott household, as all three members of the family now share a birthday. 

Cassidy and Dylan Scott recently welcomed their firstborn child, Lennon, on Sunday at the Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children in Huntsville, Alabama, according to a Facebook post by hospital staff

But the timing made their daughter’s arrival all the more memorable. 

"This is an exciting time for any family, but it's extra special for this family because they all share the same birthday," the hospital wrote. "That's right! On Sunday, Dec. 18, a chance that's one in 133,000 occurred when their daughter Lennon was born."

Lennon was born at 12:30 a.m., right as the calendar switched over to Dec. 18, and "just in time for the celebration," the hospital said. 

"Please join us in wishing this sweet family a very happy birthday," the hospital added in the post. 

The post is filled with congratulatory comments from others.

"This is my grandmother's birthday, too! She lived a long and happy. Wishing the same for all of you," one person wrote. 

"I couldn’t imagine the excitement for their birthday celebrations coming up. So sweet & special," another added.

Other newborn arrivals with notable birthdates have made headlines, including a "miracle" baby girl born at 2:22 a.m. ET on Tuesday, 2/22/22 at a hospital in North Carolina. 

Parents of baby born on 2/22/22 share birth story

Baby Judah Grace was born to Aberli and Hank Spear at 2:22 a.m. on Tuesday, 2/22/22. But that’s not the only reason she was a "miracle."

In 2019, a couple in Tennessee welcomed a baby girl on Sept. 11 — a day that often carries sadness with it for many Americans. But this baby’s arrival on 9/11 at 9:11 p.m. and weighing 9 pounds, 11 ounces left her parents overjoyed and stunned by all the matching numbers. 

Not one to miss a marketing opportunity, 7-Eleven gifted $7,111 in 2019 to a St. Louis baby born on July 11 at 7:11 p.m. who similarly weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.