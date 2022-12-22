'1 in 133,000' occurrence: Mom, dad, newborn daughter all share same birthday

article

December 18 will be an extra-special day in the Scott household, as all three members of the family now share a birthday.

Cassidy and Dylan Scott recently welcomed their firstborn child, Lennon, on Sunday at the Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children in Huntsville, Alabama, according to a Facebook post by hospital staff.

But the timing made their daughter’s arrival all the more memorable.

"This is an exciting time for any family, but it's extra special for this family because they all share the same birthday," the hospital wrote. "That's right! On Sunday, Dec. 18, a chance that's one in 133,000 occurred when their daughter Lennon was born."

Lennon was born at 12:30 a.m., right as the calendar switched over to Dec. 18, and "just in time for the celebration," the hospital said.

"Please join us in wishing this sweet family a very happy birthday," the hospital added in the post.

The post is filled with congratulatory comments from others.

"This is my grandmother's birthday, too! She lived a long and happy. Wishing the same for all of you," one person wrote.

"I couldn’t imagine the excitement for their birthday celebrations coming up. So sweet & special," another added.

Other newborn arrivals with notable birthdates have made headlines, including a "miracle" baby girl born at 2:22 a.m. ET on Tuesday, 2/22/22 at a hospital in North Carolina.

In 2019, a couple in Tennessee welcomed a baby girl on Sept. 11 — a day that often carries sadness with it for many Americans. But this baby’s arrival on 9/11 at 9:11 p.m. and weighing 9 pounds, 11 ounces left her parents overjoyed and stunned by all the matching numbers.

Not one to miss a marketing opportunity, 7-Eleven gifted $7,111 in 2019 to a St. Louis baby born on July 11 at 7:11 p.m. who similarly weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.