Modernization plan approved after viral video at Druid Hills High School

article

The Brief DeKalb school board approves modernization project Renovation follows viral video exposing severe facility issues Project expected to exceed $140 million



The DeKalb County school board has voted to move forward with renovation plans for Druid Hills High School. District leaders approved the modernization effort on Monday after years of public concerns over deteriorating conditions inside the campus.

PREVIOUS: Druid Hills High fate could be decided Monday

The backstory:

The issue gained national attention in 2022 when students posted a viral video showing exposed wiring, leaking sewage and cracked walls. The images prompted widespread scrutiny of the district’s maintenance spending and led to the push for a full renovation.

What's next:

Current estimates place the cost of improvements at more than $140 million. School officials say final construction timelines and design details will be outlined later this school year.