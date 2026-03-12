1 dead, 1 injured in DeKalb County overnight home shooting

The Brief One man was pronounced dead at the scene and another is reported to be stable following a shooting triggered by an argument. The incident took place late Wednesday night at a residence in the 3400 block of Calumet Road. Detectives are working to determine the identities of those involved and whether any charges will be filed.



An overnight argument inside a DeKalb County home turned deadly, leaving one man dead and another hospitalized, according to DeKalb County police.

What we know:

The shooting occurred just before midnight in the 3400 block of Calumet Road, located just outside the perimeter off Rainbow Drive.

According to investigators, a dispute between two men escalated into gunfire. Police discovered the body of one victim in front of the home, while the second victim was transported to a local hospital and is currently listed as stable.

What's next:

While the investigation at the scene has concluded, detectives are still working to identify the relationship between the two men and determine what sparked the fatal altercation. Police have stated there is no ongoing threat to the public.

This is a developing story and above information is subject to change. Check back for updates.