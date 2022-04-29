Mitsubishi Electric Classic brings golf legends to Duluth

Some of golf’s most legendary players will be in north Georgia next week, teeing off on the course at TPC Sugarloaf and competing for a prize purse of nearly $2 million.

The Mitsubishi Electric Classic returns to Duluth’s TPC Sugarloaf from Monday, May 2 through Sunday, May 8, filling the course with more than 70 golf pros and surrounding them with fans eager to see some top-level competition. The tournament features players on the PGA TOUR Champions, which is made up of professional golfers aged 50 and older (including more than 30 members of the World Golf Hall of Fame), and is the only PGA TOUR Champions event held in the state.

Organizers say there will be plenty of special events and experiences to keep fans busy leading up to the first round of tournament play, which begins Friday. And aside from providing action for those fans and the golf pros, organizers say raising money for local organizations is a top priority for the Mitsubishi Electric Classic; since 2013, the event has raised more than $3 million for Special Needs Schools of Gwinnett, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, and other charities.

For more information on this year’s Mitsubishi Electric Classic, click over to the tournament’s website here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning hanging out at TPC Sugarloaf and getting a sneak peek at this year’s big event!