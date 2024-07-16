Mistrial declared in Forsyth County furniture store murder case, attorneys say

article

The trial for a man accused of killing a coworker at a Forsyth County furniture store in May 2023 has ended in a mistrial, according to the defendant's attorneys.

Ja'Mychael Quintrez Peavy, who was 20 at the time of the incident, was charged with fatally shooting his coworker, 23-year-old Hamilton Samuel Darwin, during an argument at Ernie Morris Enterprises Inc. on Ivy Street.

ORIGINAL STORY: Men involved in deadly shooting at Forsyth County furniture store identified

According to authorities, Peavy and Darwin were engaged in a heated dispute that escalated into a deadly exchange of gunfire.

Peavy's lawyers say that Hamilton allegedly struck Peavy in the face twice before the two shot each other.

His lawyers, Norman Cuadra and AJ Richman, used Georgia's Stand Your Ground Law in Peavy's defense. The Stand Your Ground Law in Georgia says there is no duty to retreat from imminent danger before defending yourself or others.

According to Peavy's lawyers, the jury was deadlocked after 6 days and a mistrial was declared.

FOX 5 Atlanta has reached out to the district attorney's office for a statement.