MISSING: Woman with brain cancer, dementia missing in Buckhead area

A 70-year-old Atlanta woman with brain cancer and dementia is missing, according to Atlanta Police Department.

Michele Fitzgerald was reported missing by her sister. She was last seen between 8:45 and 9 p.m. Jan. 17 at 2501 Peachtree Road NE, which is near West Paces Ferry Road NW.

She is 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has blonde hair and hazel eyes. She takes seizure medication.

If you have seen her, please contact APD's Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.