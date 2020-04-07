Missing teen with special needs killed in pedestrian accident

A young teen with special needs was killed in a pedestrian accident not long after disappearing from his home.

According to police, a woman called 911 Tuesday evening and said her 13-year-old son, Jecolia Karikari-Prempe, was missing. Police said he left his home while his mom was showering.

The mother said when she went to check on her son, he wasn't there. His tablet was left in the garage with the garage door open.

At around 10:30 p.m. Monday, Gwinnett County police were called to investigate a pedestrian accident near the 3300 block of Langley Road. Police identified the victim as Jecolia and said he died as a result of his injuries.

Investigators think the teen was trying to cross Athens Highway when he was hit by a red minivan. It happened about a mile from his home.

The driver of the minivan isn't facing any charges.