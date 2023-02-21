Search underway for runaway Douglas County teenager on crutches

article

Officials are looking for a 15-year-old girl they believe ran away from her Douglas County home on Tuesday.

Galilea Noemi Villanueva was last seen wearing plaid pajama pants and a gray sweatshirt. The teenager is on crutches for an injured ankle.

She was described as a Hispanic female with red hair and brown eyes. She stands 5-feet-1-inches and weighs about 130 pounds.

"This juvenile is believed to have left of their own volition, and our investigators have tried to exhaust any possible leads before releasing this information," authorities included in their report.

If you have seen the teen or have any information on where she might be, contact the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at 770-920-4950.