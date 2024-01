article

Steven Martin, 53, was last seen on Dec. 19, 2023, when he was released from Hall County Jail, according to the Hall County Sheriff's Office.

He was reported missing by a friend on Jan. 1.

Martin is 5-feet-9-inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Investigator Bray at 770-533-7813 or abray@hallcounty.org.