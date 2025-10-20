Expand / Collapse search

Missing South Fulton woman found alive in wooded area

Updated  October 20, 2025 6:19pm EDT
South Fulton
A missing South Fulton woman was found a week after her father reported her missing. The family had searched for her in a wooded area after neighbors reported spotting her there. They told FOX 5 they believe that's where she was found.

The Brief

    • Sydney Elaine Combs was reported missing by her father on Oct. 13, according to police.
    • Police said she was spotted on Oct. 16 near the Highland Lake Subdivision.
    • Police said she had been suffering a manic episode for about a month.
    • She was found safe on Monday in a wooded area, according to officials.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - The South Fulton Police Department said a woman missing for a week was found late Monday evening in a wooded area. 

What we know:

Sydney Elaine Combs was reported missing by her father on Oct. 13 after he couldn't find her, police said. 

They believe she has been in a manic episode lasting about four weeks.

Sydney Combs has been missing since Oct. 13

Surveillance video captured her walking near the Highland Lake Subdivision on Oct. 16 wearing a gray sweatshirt, black flare yoga pants, and black and purple tennis shoes. She had also been spotted by neighbors in that area multiple other times. 

The family told FOX 5 they believe she was found in a wooded area near the subdivision. 

What we don't know:

We know that she is alive, but police have not released her condition or exactly where she was found. 

The Source: Information in this article came from the South Fulton Police Department. It has been updated to show she was found. 

