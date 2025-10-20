Missing South Fulton woman found alive in wooded area
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - The South Fulton Police Department said a woman missing for a week was found late Monday evening in a wooded area.
What we know:
Sydney Elaine Combs was reported missing by her father on Oct. 13 after he couldn't find her, police said.
They believe she has been in a manic episode lasting about four weeks.
Sydney Combs has been missing since Oct. 13
Surveillance video captured her walking near the Highland Lake Subdivision on Oct. 16 wearing a gray sweatshirt, black flare yoga pants, and black and purple tennis shoes. She had also been spotted by neighbors in that area multiple other times.
The family told FOX 5 they believe she was found in a wooded area near the subdivision.
What we don't know:
We know that she is alive, but police have not released her condition or exactly where she was found.
The Source: Information in this article came from the South Fulton Police Department. It has been updated to show she was found.