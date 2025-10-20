Missing South Fulton woman found alive in wooded area

The Brief Sydney Elaine Combs was reported missing by her father on Oct. 13, according to police. Police said she was spotted on Oct. 16 near the Highland Lake Subdivision. Police said she had been suffering a manic episode for about a month. She was found safe on Monday in a wooded area, according to officials.



The South Fulton Police Department said a woman missing for a week was found late Monday evening in a wooded area.

What we know:

Sydney Elaine Combs was reported missing by her father on Oct. 13 after he couldn't find her, police said.

They believe she has been in a manic episode lasting about four weeks.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Sydney Combs has been missing since Oct. 13

Surveillance video captured her walking near the Highland Lake Subdivision on Oct. 16 wearing a gray sweatshirt, black flare yoga pants, and black and purple tennis shoes. She had also been spotted by neighbors in that area multiple other times.

The family told FOX 5 they believe she was found in a wooded area near the subdivision.

What we don't know:

We know that she is alive, but police have not released her condition or exactly where she was found.