Missing Riverdale teen may be with boyfriend, police say
RIVERDALE, Ga. - The Riverdale Police Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl who may be with her boyfriend.
Jaleeyah Alexander's family told FOX 5 Atlanta that she's been missing since March 20. Police said she may be with her boyfriend, who goes by "Andre."
Jaleeyah was last seen in a Super H-Mart parking lot on Highway 85 in Riverdale.
She was wearing a black bonnet on her head, a black zip-up hoodie, black joggers and black and red flip-flops.
She's about 5-foot-6 and weights 120 pounds.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Riverdale police at 770-996-3382.
