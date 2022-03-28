Missing Riverdale teen may be with boyfriend, police say

article

The Riverdale Police Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl who may be with her boyfriend.

Jaleeyah Alexander's family told FOX 5 Atlanta that she's been missing since March 20. Police said she may be with her boyfriend, who goes by "Andre."

Jaleeyah was last seen in a Super H-Mart parking lot on Highway 85 in Riverdale.

She was wearing a black bonnet on her head, a black zip-up hoodie, black joggers and black and red flip-flops.

She's about 5-foot-6 and weights 120 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Riverdale police at 770-996-3382.

