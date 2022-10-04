Missing: Police searching for elderly Jackson County man

article

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is asking people to be on the lookout for a lost elderly man possibly still in the area.

Skippy Townsend was last seen Monday night leaving the Traditions of Braselton subdivision in a car.

He was driving a brick red 2007 Ford F-150.

Townsend is described as standing 5-feet-8-inches tall and 140 pounds. He was reportedly last seen wearing blue jeans and a button up long sleeved shirt.

Deputies ask that anyone with information on the man's whereabouts calls the office tip line at 706-387-3784.