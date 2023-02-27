Missing 12-year-old girl last seen in DeKalb County area

article

The DeKalb County Police Department is asking for help searching for a little girl last seen in the Stone Mountain area of DeKalb County.

Police say 12-year-old Zaliyah was last seen leaving her house near the 1500 block of S. Hairston Road.

The child is believed to be 5-feet-4-inches and 110 pounds. She has brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white shirt, gray Rugrats joggers, white slides, a pink jacket and a bonnet on her head.

If you see her, call the DeKalb County Special Victims Unit immediately at 770-724-7710.