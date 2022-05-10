Mattie's Call issued for missing 71-year-old Georgia man with dementia

article

The Georgia State Patrol is searching for a missing 71-year-old Columbus man who suffers from dementia.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has been issued for 71-year-old Santiago Andino-Amezquita.

Officials say Andino-Amezquita was last seen Monday in the area of Peachtree Mall on the 3100 block of Manchester Expressway.

The missing man is described as being 6-feet-1-inch tall with a weight of 170 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray hair.

Andino-Amezquita was last known to be wearing a brown shirt and blue jeans.

Police say he may be traveling in a white 1995 Chevrolet S10 with the Georgia license plate TCD9821.

If you have any information that could help find Andino-Amezquita, please call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Youth Services at 706-653-3449.