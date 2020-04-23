Missing Oakwood woman found after disappearing from assisted living facility

Oakwood police found a woman who disappeared from an assisted living facility.

Jo Green-Baxter, 66, left The Waterford at Oakwood around 1 a.m. Thursday.

April 23, 2020 - Missing woman from Oakwood (Oakwood Police Depatment)

Police believe Baxter suffers from dementia.

Around 11:50 a.m. Thursday, the Georgia State Patrol Aviation Unit found Baxter laying in the woods in the 4200 block of Mundy Mill Road.

She was found alive and was taken to the Northeast Georgia Medical Center.