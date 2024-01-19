MISSING: Non-verbal 17-year-old missing in DeKalb County

article

A non-verbal 17-year-old who takes medication several times a day is missing in DeKalb County, according to DeKalb County Police Department.

Shawn Ward was last seen around 9 p.m. Jan. 18 in the 1000 block of North Hairston Road in Decatur.

He is 5 feet tall and weighs 134 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with the words "Billion Status" on the front, gray sweatpants, and gold Nike shoes with no laces.

Ward suffers from Fragile X Syndrome and operates on the level of a 7 to 9 year old.

If you know where Ward is, please call 911 or the police department at 770-724-7710.