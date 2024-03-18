Missing Newton County woman last seen near Six Flags on St. Patrick’s Day

article

Authorities in Newton County are searching for a missing woman whose vehicle was last seen in Cobb County.

Lakisha Biddings, who also goes by Lakisha Valentino, was reported missing by her husband and neighbor on Monday, according to the Newton County Sheriff's Office. They told investigators she was last seen around 4 p.m. on St. Patrick’s Day.

Investigators say she was driving a silver Cadillac SUV with Georgia tag TCU0095 which was last seen near Six Flags Parkway and Interstate 20.

Biddings is described as 5-feet-6-inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair in a slicked bun. She has a full row of gold teeth.

She was last seen wearing a pair of blue jeans, a multicolored shirt, and sparkly sandals.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call Investigator Alberto at oalberto@newtonsheriffga.org or 678-625-1429.