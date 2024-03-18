Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Warning
from TUE 1:00 AM CDT until TUE 9:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
2
Freeze Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM EDT until TUE 10:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Missing Newton County woman last seen near Six Flags on St. Patrick’s Day

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Newton County
FOX 5 Atlanta
Lakisha Biddings article

Lakisha Biddings (Newton County Sheriffs Office)

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities in Newton County are searching for a missing woman whose vehicle was last seen in Cobb County. 

Lakisha Biddings, who also goes by Lakisha Valentino, was reported missing by her husband and neighbor on Monday, according to the Newton County Sheriff's Office. They told investigators she was last seen around 4 p.m. on St. Patrick’s Day.

Investigators say she was driving a silver Cadillac SUV with Georgia tag TCU0095 which was last seen near Six Flags Parkway and Interstate 20.

Biddings is described as 5-feet-6-inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair in a slicked bun. She has a full row of gold teeth.

She was last seen wearing a pair of blue jeans, a multicolored shirt, and sparkly sandals.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call Investigator Alberto at oalberto@newtonsheriffga.org or 678-625-1429.