MISSING: Myah Rivers last seen Friday morning in Clayton County

Clayton County Police Officers responded to a report of a missing person on Dec. 1 in the 12000 block of Panhandle Road in Hampton. Myah Rivers, a 22-year-old black female, left her residence at approximately 7:30 a.m. on that day and has not returned since.

Described as 5-feet-4-inches tall, weighing 118 lbs, Rivers has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing glasses, blue jeans pants, a purple hoodie, and burgundy Vans shoes. Rivers has been diagnosed with Schizophrenia and is currently taking medications.

Authorities are seeking the public's assistance in locating Myah Rivers. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550. The police are actively investigating the case and appreciate any assistance from the community in ensuring Ms. Rivers' safe return home.