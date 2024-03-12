Missing Mizzou student Riley Strain's last known whereabouts caught on camera in Nashville

Police in Nashville are continuing their search for a missing University of Missouri student after he disappeared Friday night during a night out with friends.

Metropolitan Nashville Police released new surveillance video on Tuesday showing Riley Strain, 22, crossing a street in the downtown area just before 10 p.m. on Friday, March 8.

Strain can be seen wearing the same black and brown shirt his friends last saw him wearing.

Police told Fox 17 Nashville that Strain was reportedly kicked out of Luke Bryan's Nashville bar Friday night and no one has been able to locate or get in touch with him since.

COLLEGE STUDENT VISITING NASHVILLE DISAPPEARS AFTER LEAVING LUKE BRYAN'S BAR

Strain had traveled to Nashville with his fraternity brothers for a convention, according to Fox 17. He told his friends he’d walk back to their hotel, the Tempo by Hilton, about five blocks away. The bar staff felt he had too much to drink, according to his family. Strain's stepfather Chris Whiteid said there was no hostility.

Police said Riley Strain was kicked out of Luke Bryan's Nashville bar Friday night and no one has been able to locate or get in touch with him since. (The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department)

"The bartender said he had been overserved," said Whiteid. "He was trying to pay his tab."

When Strain left the bar, however, he appeared to walk in the opposite direction of his hotel. His phone last pinged between 10 and 10:30 p.m. in the area of Public Square Park, located near the sheriff's office and the Cumberland River, according to FOX 17.

MISSING TEXAS COLLEGE STUDENT CALEB HARRIS DISAPPEARED AFTER ORDERING UBER EATS: 'IT'S A MYSTERY'

His phone has not been active since, Fox 17 reported.

Police said they deployed a helicopter Tuesday morning to search the area where Strain was last seen, including the riverbank area.

"Detectives on the ground also searched, but to no avail. The investigation as to his whereabouts is active," MNPD said.

Strain's stepfather told Fox 17 that this whole ordeal is a nightmare.

Mizzou student Riley Strain, 22, has been missing since March 8 after he disappeared in downtown Nashville. (The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department)

"This is definitely the worst nightmare," said Chris Whiteid. "He talks to his mom three or four times a day. For him to go this long without talking is not normal by any means."

MISSING FLORIDA MOM FOUND TRAPPED INSIDE SHIPPING CONTAINER: POLICE

TC Restaurant Group, owner and operator of Luke's 32 Bridge, released the following statement to Fox 17 stating that they are continuing to work closely with police.

"TC Restaurant Group, operator and owner of Luke’s 32 Bridge, is continuing to work closely with the Metro Nashville Police Department to provide security camera footage and any other potentially helpful information to aid in the search for Riley Strain. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones for his safe return."Strain is a white male, about 6'5" to 6'7" and weighs approximately 160 pounds. He has dark blonde hair and blue eyes. Strain was last seen wearing a black and brown button-up shirt, with a black chest pocket, blue jeans, brown boots and a black Apple watch.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities are asking anyone who believes they may have seen Strain to call MNPD immediately at 615-862-8600.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Fox News Digital's Audrey Conklin contributed to this report. Read more of this story from FOX News.