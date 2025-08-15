



Brooklyn Reeves and Taylen Boykins (Atlanta Police Department)

The Brief Brooklyn Reeves and Taylen Boykins, aged 10 and 9, have been found sage. They disappeared from their northwest Atlanta home on Friday afternoon. Police did not say where the two were found.



Two missing metro Atlanta cousins were back home Sunday, according to police.

What we know:

Police said the missing 10- and 9-year-old cousins had been found and reunited with their loved ones.

According to police, they were in good health and had been reunited with their loved ones.

Brooklyn Reeves, 10, and Taylen Boykins,9, were originally reported missing from their northwest Atlanta neighborhood around 4:20 p.m. on Friday.

Police said both children left the home together.

What we don't know:

Police did not say where the children were found.