Missing metro Atlanta cousins found after urgent search
ATLANTA -
Brooklyn Reeves and Taylen Boykins (Atlanta Police Department)
Two missing metro Atlanta cousins were back home Sunday, according to police.
What we know:
Police said the missing 10- and 9-year-old cousins had been found and reunited with their loved ones.
Brooklyn Reeves, 10, and Taylen Boykins,9, were originally reported missing from their northwest Atlanta neighborhood around 4:20 p.m. on Friday.
Police said both children left the home together.
What we don't know:
Police did not say where the children were found.
The Source: The Atlanta Police Department provided the information and pictures in this article. The article was updated to show that the girls had been found.