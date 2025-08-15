Expand / Collapse search

Missing metro Atlanta cousins found after urgent search

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Updated  August 16, 2025 12:21pm EDT
Brooklyn Reeves and Taylen Boykins

Brooklyn Reeves and Taylen Boykins (Atlanta Police Department)

The Brief

    • Brooklyn Reeves and Taylen Boykins, aged 10 and 9, have been found sage. 
    • They disappeared from their northwest Atlanta home on Friday afternoon.
    • Police did not say where the two were found.

Two missing metro Atlanta cousins were back home Sunday, according to police.

What we know:

Police said the missing 10- and 9-year-old cousins had been found and reunited with their loved ones.

According to police, they were in good health and had been reunited with their loved ones.

Brooklyn Reeves, 10, and Taylen Boykins,9, were originally reported missing from their northwest Atlanta neighborhood around 4:20 p.m. on Friday.

Police said both children left the home together.

What we don't know:

Police did not say where the children were found.

The Source: The Atlanta Police Department provided the information and pictures in this article. The article was updated to show that the girls had been found. 

