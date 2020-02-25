Missing Mesquite baby found safe, Amber Alert canceled

A missing Mesquite 8-month-old and her mother have been found.

An Amber Alert was issued Monday night for Nyla Crockett. At the time, police said she had been abducted by her mother, 30-year-old Chernario Crockett, and was in serious danger.

Mesquite police said a family member first reported the two missing Friday night. Then on Monday, investigators got additional information that led to the Amber Alert.

Police indicated Nyla was kidnapped by her mother but did not release details about what happened or why they believed she was in such danger.

The Amber Alert was canceled after the two showed up at the police department to speak with investigators early Tuesday morning.

At this time, police do not expect to file any charges.

Related: Amber Alert issued for 8-month-old Mesquite girl