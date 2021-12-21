Missing man last seen at Waffle House on Flat Shoals Road, police say

article

Police in South Fulton are searching for a man last seen at a local Waffle House on Dec. 17.

Police said a woman reported her brother, Charles Spencer, missing from Cedar Hurst Trail on Monday. She told police she last saw him on Dec. 15, but mentioned frequents a Waffle House on Flat Shoals Road.

An employee at the restaurant said they last saw him on Dec. 17.

Police said he is diagnosed as bipolar and schizophrenic. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Police said Spencer is about 6-foot-1 and 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket with fur around the hood of the jacket and blue tennis shoes.

Spencer's sister told police he wears a gold pinky ring with diamonds on either his right or left hand and never takes it off because it is stuck on his finger.

Anyone with information should contact the South Fulton Police Department.

