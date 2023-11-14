Missing man with schizophrenia disappears from Atlanta airport

article

Atlanta police are trying to track down a man diagnosed with schizophrenia who was last seen at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport with his mother over the weekend.

Isaac Pryce, 31, was reported missing on Sunday. That's when police say he and his brother, Uriah, walked away from their mom.

He, his brother Uriah, and their mother had just flown into Atlanta on Spirit Airlines. They were picking up their luggage at baggage claim when Isaac and Uriah disappeared.

The mother was able to locate Uriah at the Clayton County Jail, but his brother was no where to be found.

Isaac is 5-feet-6-inches tall and at least 161 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. Police say he has been without his medication for the last few days.

If you have seen Isaac, please contact 911 or The Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit/Adult Missing Persons at 404-546-4235.