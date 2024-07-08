Man with 'altered' state of mind missing from Ellenwood for a week, police say

article

Have you seen Gregory? Henry County police are searching for a man with an "altered mental status" who has been missing for a week.

Gregory Sellen was last seen on Belmont Farms Drive in Ellenwood in a rideshare vehicle. It was 8:30 a.m. on July 1.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to contact detectives at 770-288-8339, call the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121, or text any relevant tips, photos, and videos to 770-220-7009.