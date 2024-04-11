MISSING: Lawrenceville man missing since leaving doctor's office in January

article

Lawrenceville police are looking for a 51-year-old man who has been missing since January and they are asking for the public's help.

Simon Robinson was last seen leaving a doctor's office in Lawrenceville. Police began looking for him in February after being notified of his disappearance.

He was last seen on Jan. 12 at 665 Duluth Highway in Lawrenceville. Robinson was wearing all black clothing at the time and walks with a slight limp.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Detective Roman at DRoman@LawrencevillePD.com or by calling 770-670-5057.