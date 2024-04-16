MISSING: Hampton woman disappears during trip to Atlanta for appointment

article

Clayton County police are looking for a woman who did not return home after a medical appointment on April 15.

Police say that Dorthory Griffin left her home in the 11000 block of Shannon Circle in Hampton on Monday morning for an appointment in Atlanta. The person who reported her missing spoke to her around 1 p.m. She was reported missing later that evening.

Griffin is driving a black 2022 Kia Rio with Georgia tag number SEF8861. The vehicle was last spotted in Montezuma around 2 a.m.

According to the person who reported Griffin missing, the 64-year-old woman has cancer. She is 5-feet-3-inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. It is unknown what she was wearing when she disappeared.

If you know where Griffin is, please contact the victim's adult daughter, Lilly Smith at 404-309-4034 and the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550, EXT 8. If any officers come in contact, please reference CCPD Case Number #24022326 (NIC# M987922753).