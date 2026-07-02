Barrow County police search for missing girl

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The Brief An urgent search is underway for Zoe Johnson, who disappeared from her home in Bethlehem and has ties to the Suwanee and DeKalb County areas. She was last seen at her residence on Miller Springs Drive on July 1 at approximately 9:15 p.m., wearing dark green flannel pants, a black T-shirt and white sandals. Johnson has an underlying medical condition involving low iron and low hemoglobin and left her cellphone behind.



An urgent search is underway for Zoe Johnson, who left her home in Bethlehem Wednesday night and has not been seen since.

What we know:

According to an alert issued by the Barrow County Sheriff's Office, Johnson was reported missing on July 1. She was last seen at approximately 9:15 p.m. at her residence on Miller Springs Drive in Bethlehem.

Johnson is described as a black female, standing 5-feet-4-inches tall and weighing 115 pounds. At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing dark green flannel pants, a black t-shirt and white sandals, according to authorities.

Investigators noted that Johnson has underlying medical conditions, including low iron and low hemoglobin, and does not have her cell phone with her. She is known to have ties to both the Suwanee and DeKalb County areas.

What we don't know:

It remains unknown where Johnson may be heading or what her current destination is. Law enforcement officials have not yet provided information regarding the circumstances surrounding her decision to leave or if she is traveling with anyone else.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding Johnson’s whereabouts is urged to immediately contact the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office at 770-307-3080 (Ext. 3938).