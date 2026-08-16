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GBI investigating after 5 injured in shooting at Hancock County party

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Georgia
Published August 16, 2026 8:18 PM EDT
Published August 16, 2026 8:18 PM EDT

The Brief

    • Five people were hurt after multiple gunshots were fired during a party on Beulah Highway early Sunday morning.
    • One victim is in critical condition, while four others are stable, according to the sheriff's office. 
    • The Georgia Bureau of Investigation Region 6 office and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office are actively investigating the incident.

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. - Five people were injured after a shooting at a party in Hancock County early Sunday morning, according to the sheriff's office. 

What we know:

The shooting happened at 3 a.m. on Beulah Highway in Sparta during a party.

Authorities determined multiple shots were fired. 

According to the sheriff's office, five people were injured and taken to the hospital. 

Police say one victim is in critical condition, while four others are stable, but their specific medical conditions were not released.

The Hancock County Sheriff's Office said the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Region 6 office will be investigating the incident. 

What we don't know:

It is unclear who fired the shots, how many shooters were involved, or if any suspects are in custody or identified.

Officials have not disclosed what led up to the shooting or sparked the incident at the party.

The names, ages, and genders of the five injured individuals have not been released.

What you can do:

The Hancock County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information about the incident to call the department at 706-444-6471 or the GBI at 478-445-4173. 

The Source: The information in this story came from a Facebook post from the Hancock County Sheriff's Office. 

GeorgiaCrime and Public SafetyNews