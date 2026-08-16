Mattie's Call for missing 78-year-old man with dementia in Athens

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The Brief The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is asking for help finding 78-year-old Emanuel Dowdy, a vulnerable adult who has dementia. Dowdy was last seen around 3 p.m. on Sunday, near his home in the 100 block of Leora Circle in Athens. He is described as a bald man, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and black shorts.



A Mattie's Call has been issued for a missing 78-year-old man who has dementia in Athens.

What we know:

Emanuel Dowdy, 78, was last seen near his home in the 100 block of Leora Circle in Athens around 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Police describe him as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, and bald.

He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and black shorts.

Family members told police he was last seen on his front porch, and neighbors spotted him walking in the neighborhood.

What we don't know:

It is unclear where he might be headed, what shoes or items he had with him, or if he requires critical daily medication.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about Dowdy's whereabouts is encouraged to contact 911 immediately.