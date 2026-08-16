Mattie's Call for missing 78-year-old man with dementia in Athens
ATHENS, Ga. - A Mattie's Call has been issued for a missing 78-year-old man who has dementia in Athens.
What we know:
Emanuel Dowdy, 78, was last seen near his home in the 100 block of Leora Circle in Athens around 3 p.m. on Sunday.
Police describe him as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, and bald.
He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and black shorts.
Family members told police he was last seen on his front porch, and neighbors spotted him walking in the neighborhood.
What we don't know:
It is unclear where he might be headed, what shoes or items he had with him, or if he requires critical daily medication.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about Dowdy's whereabouts is encouraged to contact 911 immediately.
The Source: The information in this story comes from a Facebook post from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.