Kennesaw man charged with destroying Flock cameras in Cobb County

The Brief A 20-year-old Kennesaw man is in jail after allegedly destroying several Flock safety cameras across three Cobb County police jurisdictions. Investigators traced the damaged property back to the suspect's vehicle using images captured by one of the Flock cameras before it was knocked off its base. Community members expressed mixed feelings about police camera usage while agreeing that property destruction is not the solution.



A Kennesaw man faces multiple criminal charges after police said he confessed to destroying several Flock safety cameras across three Cobb County jurisdictions.

Cobb County camera damage

What we know:

Authorities arrested 20-year-old James Ramirez of Kennesaw after Flock camera vandalism occurred in Cobb County, Kennesaw, and Acworth.

Police said Ramirez drove up in a white pickup truck, cut the cable connecting the camera to its solar panel, removed security screws, and knocked the camera off its base at Big Shanty Park. Before its destruction, the Flock camera captured photos of the vehicle and its license plate, allowing officers to track Ramirez down.

Kennesaw police said Ramirez also destroyed a Flock camera on Pine Mountain Road by removing screws, knocking down the top half of the pole, and smashing the device.

Acworth police reported that Ramirez vandalized another camera at the entrance of the Liberty Commons subdivision on Old Highway 41, where officers found cut wires and a smashed camera.

Ramirez was booked into jail on charges of interference with government property, criminal damage, and criminal trespass.

Flock camera controversy

What they're saying:

Jean Ann Murphy, who was visiting the park, said that while she knows Flock cameras are controversial and does not have a stance on them, she is never for property destruction.

Visitor Paulo Moura said he guesses people destroy the cameras because they like their privacy, but noted that is not the right way to handle privacy concerns.

Crystal Ramos, another park visitor, said that while Flock cameras have been useful in solving crimes, she understands why some people disagree with them due to law enforcement abuse.

Ramos added that destroying the cameras or arresting people is not the answer, and that society needs to look deeper to fix the underlying problem.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released a specific motive explaining why Ramirez targeted the devices across the different areas.

While police have not confirmed whether additional locations were targeted, park visitors shared varying opinions on the surveillance technology.