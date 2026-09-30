2 charged after gun, tent found near Snellville elementary school: Report

The Brief A woman and a man were arrested after police reportedly found them living in a tent in the woods next to Centerville Elementary School in Snellville, according to a report. Gwinnett County police seized a bottle of tequila, marijuana, and a 9mm handgun with an erased serial number from the campsite, the report stated. A hole had been cut in the fence separating the grounds from a nearby shopping center. The school principal assured parents that students and staff were never in danger.



A woman and a man are behind bars after police found them living in a tent in the woods between a Snellville shopping center and Centerville Elementary School.

Arrests near Centerville Elementary School

What we know:

The Gwinnett Daily Post reports Gwinnett County police arrested Ranard Washington and Miranda Bryant on Sept. 25 on the 3100 block of Centerville Highway. Officers found the pair camping in a tent in the wooded area located between Centerville Elementary School and a strip mall.

According to the report, investigators found a bottle of tequila, 5 grams of marijuana, and a 9mm handgun inside the tent. The gun’s serial number had been removed. The Post reports police warned both Washington and Bryant to leave the property on Sept. 17.

Both face several charges, including carrying a gun in a school safety zone, criminal trespass, and drug offenses. Washington is also charged with threatening police.

School responds to safety concerns

What they're saying:

The Centerville Elementary School principal sent a letter informing parents telling them that two individuals were illegally staying in a tent behind the Kroger next to the school. The letter indicated someone cut a hole in the fence separating the Kroger property from the school grounds. The principal wrote, "there was no indication students or staff were ever in danger."

Parents were alarmed when police found a weapon and drugs so close to young children.

"It’s surprising that they’re near a school like that," Iain Vance said. "If it comes to school and children, especially younger ones, they should increase the pressure to get those types of people out of the area."

Malik Parker has kids in Gwinnett County Public Schools. He said he doesn't want that kind of activity anywhere near students.

"Having guns and drugs and things like that is a problem," he said. "People don’t have options. It’s hard out here for people, they’re struggling."

What we don't know:

Police have not released any information on why they chose to set up camp in that specific location.