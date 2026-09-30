Man faces aggravated child molestation, sodomy charges, authorities say

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The Brief Jackson County deputies arrested 29-year-old Dwayne Victor McElroy on Sept. 18 on multiple felony warrants following a traffic stop. McElroy faces charges of aggravated child molestation, aggravated sodomy, first-degree cruelty to children, and child molestation. A deputy deployed a K-9 to apprehend McElroy after he ignored commands during a traffic stop.



A 29-year-old Bethlehem man faces multiple felony charges, including aggravated child molestation and aggravated sodomy, following his arrest in Jackson County.

What we know:

Jackson County Sheriff's Office deputies pulled over a white Cadillac Escalade along Dry Pond Road near the Aldi Distribution Center in Jefferson on Sept. 18 around 10:24 p.m.

Deputies initiated the high-risk traffic stop after obtaining active felony arrest warrants. According to reports, the initial charges, including child molestation and aggravated sodomy, stemmed from an incident that happened at a home on Red Oak Road in Maysville on Dec. 1, 2025.

The incident report stated that deputies treated the stop as high-risk because McElroy had a criminal history and could be carrying a gun as he was known to carry one in his vehicle. According to report narratives, McElroy initially refused to pull over, stopped in the middle of the road, and ignored repeated commands to show his hands and exit the SUV.

When McElroy stepped out of the vehicle while keeping his right hand hidden, a deputy deployed a K-9 to apprehend him. Deputies then wrestled McElroy to the ground and placed him in handcuffs after a brief struggle.

The report added that deputies found marijuana and a digital scale, but officers did not find a gun. EMS evaluated McElroy for K-9 bite injuries at the scene before deputies took him to Northeast Georgia Medical Center for treatment.

McElroy is charged with aggravated child molestation, aggravated sodomy, two counts of child molestation, first-degree cruelty to children, misdemeanor obstruction of a law enforcement officer, possession of marijuana under one ounce and possession of drug-related objects.

An arrest report showed that McElroy's bond was denied.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details regarding the victim's age.

Investigators noted the case remains active and ongoing.