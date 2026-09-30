Over 100,000 fake pills and 13 guns found inside Monroe home

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The Brief Walton County sheriff's deputies and state agents seized drugs and 13 firearms during a raid at a Monroe home. Authorities arrested three people at the scene on charges including drug trafficking, gun possession and obstruction. Investigators confiscated fentanyl, methamphetamine and more than 100,000 counterfeit pressed pills at the property.



A joint narcotics investigation led law enforcement to a home in Monroe, where officers seized massive quantities of illegal drugs and arrested three individuals.

Walton County drug bust

What we know:

The Walton County Sheriff's Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant Wednesday at a home located in the 2900 block of Dry Pond Road in Monroe.

Investigators processing the property confiscated trafficking amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl, 13 firearms and more than 100,000 counterfeit pressed pills containing methamphetamine.

Deputies arrested Angel Linka, Barry Irvin Jr. and Francis Swogger at the scene.

Angel Linka, Barry Irvin Jr., and Francis Swogger were arrested during a joint Walton County Sheriff's Office and Georgia Bureau of Investigation raid at a home on Dry Pond Road in Monroe that yielded trafficking quantities of fentanyl, methamphetami Expand

By the numbers:

Linka was charged with manufacturing methamphetamine, trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking fentanyl, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Irvin Jr. was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, and Swogger was charged with obstruction.

Walton County Sheriff's Office deputies and Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents seized more than 100,000 counterfeit pressed pills containing methamphetamine during a massive narcotics raid at a home on Dry Pond Road in Monroe on September 30, 202 Expand

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details regarding the estimated monetary value of the seized drugs and weapons.

Officials have also not confirmed whether additional suspects or charges are expected as the investigation continues.